After an ancouraging home draw against the odds against Buxton – the city side played almost the entire second-half with 10 men – in the first step two match in the club’s history, Sports travel to former Football League club Southport on Saturday.
Southport opened their league season with a 5-3 win at Boston United.
Then it’s a long Tuesday trip to Gloucester City (August 16) followed by a home fixture with another ex-Football League club Chester City, an aaway game at Kidderminster Harriers and finally a home Bank Holiday Monday match with King’s Lynn Town.
Sports will be break new ground ahead of the Southport match by travelling for an overnight stay by coach.
"It’s daunting,” Dean admitted. “But we’ve earnt the right to play these teams and we will relish taking them on. It’s a tough run of games for sure, but we are looking forward to taking them on.
“Southport were 5-0 up against a Boston team tipped to go well this season. We won’t be overawed though.”
Stamford AFC, Spalding United and Yaxley start their Northern Premier Midlands Division campaigns on Saturday when Whittlesey Athletic kick off their Thurlow Nunn Division One season.
The top two divisions of the Petreborough League also start on Saturday with Premier Division title holders at home to newly-promoted Tydd.
SATURDAY FIXTURES
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth v Stamford, Spalding v Daventry, Sutton Coldfield v Yaxley.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Mansfield v Pinchbeck, Deeping v Heather St John, Loughborough Students v Wisbech.
Premier Division South: March v Coventry Utd.
Division One: Blidworth v Blackstones, Bourne v Hucknall.
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Debenham v Holbeach, Diss v Whittlesey, Parson Drove v Haverhill.
Peterborough League
Premier Division: Crowland v Ramsey, FC Peterborough v Moulton Harrox, Holbeach Res v Stamford Bels, Leverington v Deeping Res, Oakham v Warboys, Peterborough North End v Wittering Premiair, Uppingham v Tydd.