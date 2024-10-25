Peterborough Sports desperately seeking a new player to ease a defensive crisis

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:52 BST
Peterborough Sports have a defensive crisis ahead of Saturday’s National North League game with Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park (3pm).

Centre-backs Ashton Fox and MJ Kamson-Kamara will both miss tomorrow’s match leaving player-boss Michael Gash and experienced Ryan Fryatt to form a central defensive unit as Sports look to bounce back from Wednesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Farsley Celtic. That reverse left the city side in 19th, two places and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Lincoln City loanee Kamson-Kamara has broken his foot and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Sports are trying to get a new player in for tomorrow’s game before the Friday early evening deadline of 5.30pm. Sports were only able to name two outfield substitutes at Farsley.

"We are low on numbers,” Gash admitted. “It’s always a danger for a club our size as we can’t just sign a player as soon as someone is injured. We can’t just throw the owner’s money around. We are trying to get someone in for tomorrow, but it’s not easy finding the right player.

MJ Kamson-Kamara (orange) has broken his foot. Photo Darren Wiles.MJ Kamson-Kamara (orange) has broken his foot. Photo Darren Wiles.
"It’s a situation we’ve been in before so we will just have to get on with things. You can never fault the commitment of our players, although we will need to do better than we showed at Farsley. We had a lot of the ball up there without really creating anything and if you do that at this level you will be punished. The players know it wasn’t good enough.

"KIdderminster are probably not in the position they would expect to be in, but they have a good squad with quality players so it’s a tough game for us. We will stick together and have a go though.”

Striker Michael Gyasi is back for Sports though. He served a one-match suspension at Farsley.

