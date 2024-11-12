Kaine Felix scored for Peterborough Sports at Darlington. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports were denied a hat-trick of National League North wins by a stoppage time equaliser at Darlington on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side twice led in the North East through goals from in-form striker Michael Gyasi and Kaine Felix, but they were pegged back twice with substitute Toby Lees heading in the second equaliser from a set piece in the 91st minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point was enough to move Sports up a place to 16th. They are now five places and four points clear of the drop zone after collecting seven points from their last three matches. It should have been that bit better though as Sports played well and looked to have clinched a second successive away win.

Darlington almost snatched the lead twice in the opening 10 minutes as Curtis Main went round Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook only for a defender to get back and hack off the line. From the corner Will McGowan struck the inside of the post.

Michael Gyasi scored for Peterborough Sports at Darlington. Photo Darren Wiles.

But it was Sports who did hit the front on 13 minutes when Felix robbed a defender and fed Gyasi who fired home with a well-placed low shot. That gave Sports the confidence to dominate as Will Van Leir forced a save from home ‘keeper Peter Jameson and there was also a goalline save from a corner before Felix went close with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midway through the half Felix surged clear, but Jameson saved and Dan Jarvis shot into the side-netting after a strong run from Gyasi. Jarvis then should have made it 2-0 early in the second-half after Felix sent Doncaster loanee Jonathan Bland away down the right. The pull-back was perfect, but Jarvis cleared the crossbar with his shot from the penalty spot.

The home side were boosted by the missed chances and forced Crook into a couple of saves before Scott Barrow linked up well with McGowan before shooting into the roof of the net on 58 minutes.

But Sports bounced straight back and within three minutes Felix had bundled the ball home from close range after Jameson has beaten away a Gyasi shot at goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was comfortable for Sports after that until Barrow sent in a late set-piece that was met by Lees to ensure the points were shared.

Sports are in second round FA Trophy action at home to Chelmsford City on Saturday (3pm). They return to National League North action against Spennymoor Town at PIMS Park on Saturday, November 23.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Lomax, McCann, Van Lier, Alban-Jones, Jarvis, Bland, Felix (sub Booth 66), Gyasi. Unused subs: Gash, Elsom, Winters, Steele

Darlington: Jameson, Griffiths (sub Rivers 70), Forbes, Barrow, Leesley (sub Lees 46), Flint, Hatfield (sub Kelly 63), McGowan, Alshabeeb (sub Salkeld 46), Main, Maskell. Unused sub: Payne.