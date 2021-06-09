Peterborough Sports deliver a serious statement of intent with two stellar signings

Michael Gash (front) after scoring for Kidderminster at Posh in 2014.

Centre-back Ryan Fryatt and centre-forward Michael Gash both helped King’s Lynn Town to promotion to the National League in 2019-20, but next season they will be playing for Sports in Premier Division Central of the Southern League.

Gash (34), who is local to Peterborough, arrives directly from a seven-goal National League campaign at Lynn - a drop of two divisions. Fryatt (27) moves from Kettering Town where he was one of the better players in a shortened National League North season.

Any doubt that Sports were dedicated to another tilt at promotion after two frustrating Covid-ruined campaigns were dispelled in under 48 hours.

Ryan Fryatt (left) at Kettering Town last season. Photo: Peter Short.

“I’ve signed a defender in Ryan who at 27 is in the prime of his career,” Sports’ first-team manager Jimmy Dean stated.

“And to get Michael on board as well is great news. He adds undoubted quality & depth to an already very competitive squad.

“Things in life are all about timing & this one makes perfect sense for everyone.

“We worked hard on both deals and my thanks to chairman Grant Biddle for making it happen.

“Both players would have had offers from bigger clubs than ours.”

Gash was at Posh as a youth before embarking on a nomadic non-league football career which has taken in Cambridge United, Cambridge City, Kidderminster Harriers and York City as well as King’s Lynn among others.

Gash scored for Kidderminster at London Road in a 2014 FA Cup tie when Posh were beaten 3-2 by a then Conference side.