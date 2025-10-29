Peterborough Sports defender sent off for calling the referee 'a sausage' in a Fawlty Towers situation

Connor Wood. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports claim defender Connor Wood was sent off for calling the referee ‘a sausage’ during the 3-2 win at Southport on Tuesday night.

Wood was show a red card by the match official for alleged ‘foul and abusive’ language in the aftermath of a second Southport goal which had put them 2-1 ahead.

Sports fought back to claim a vital 3-2 National League North League win with 10 men which might explain why manager Phil Brown described the decision to dismiss Wood as ‘laughable’ rather than anything stronger. He described the incident ‘as a Fawlty Towers situation.’

The club will be appealing the decision.

"It was laughable more than anything,” Brown told Peterborough Community Radio. “I couldn’t believe it when Connor told me what he’d said. It was a real Fawlty Towers situation. We had just conceded a soft goal to a free kick as the defensive wall wasn’t set up properly. Defenders get angry when this happens and Conor was annoyed as he’s one of our organisers because he has a good mouth.

"Connor has said something that the referee appears to have misinterpreted. Connor told me he used the word ‘sausage’ and that is not foul and abusive language. He hasn’t sworn so how can it be foul and abusive language? It’s nothing like it. It’s a word I’d happily use in an interview. We will appeal the decision and if the referee is honest about the language he heard we would expect to be successful. The referee will be laughed at if he doesn’t back us up.”

Sports hope to have Wood available for Saturday’s National League North game against Chorley at PIMS Park. The 29 year-old has also played for Bradford City, Orient, Colchester and Tranmere.