Peterborough Sports could welcome star man back for Bee Arena battle on Saturday, Stamford AFC travel to top three side, Spalding United host the leaders
Peterborough Sports could be boosted by the return of star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris for the visit of mid-table Needham Market to the Bee Arena tomorrow (March 5, 3pm).
Sembie-Ferris trained this week after recovering quicker than expected from an ankle injury.
Sports will be without Posh loanees Andrew Oluwabori and Kobe Chong as they are on duty with Posh under 23s today.
The city side are seeking to establish their place in the play-off places, but they won’t find Needham easy to beat. The Suffolk-based side have lost just eight of 29 Premier Division matches - 12 draws have stopped them challenging for a top five spot.
Fifth-placed Stamford AFC are in Northern Premier Midlands Division action at third-placed Chasetown, while Spalding United host leaders Ilkeston (3pm).
Peterborough North End are in Thurlow Nunn Division One action at Needham Market Reserves, while Whittlesey Athletic’s push for the play-offs takes them to Great Yarmouth.
Local non-league fixtures
March 5
Southern League Premier Division Central: Needham Market v Peterborough Sports.
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Chasetown v Stamford, Loughborough Dynamo v Wisbech, Spalding v Ilkeston.
United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Heanor, Leicester Nirvana v Pinchbeck, Melton v Holbeach.
United Counties Division One: Belper v Blackstones, Bourne v Borrowash.
Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March v Melford.
Thurlow Nunn Division One: Needham Market Reserves v Peterborough North End, Great Yarmouth v Whittlesey.