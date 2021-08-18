Peterborough Sports continue their strong start to the season with a second win on the spin

Jordan Nicholson.

Sports won 3-1 in front of a crowd just under 200 thanks to goals from Brad McGowan, man-of-the-match Jordan Nicholson and Dan Lawlor.

With both teams taking three points from their first game of the season, this had the makings of a cracker, but until the final 20 minutes Sports were the more dominant team.

Sports took the lead on 16 minutes after good work from Dion Sembie-Ferris, who fought well to win the ball at the opposition corner flag and was then fouled as he headed towards goal. A pinpoint free kick from Dan Lawlor found the head of McGowan who powerfully guided the ball into the top corner.

More and more pressure was being exerted by Sports and a deserved second came on the half hour mark when Dan Jarvis slotted Nicholson through and his acceleration took him past the last defender before he slipped the ball past the goalkeeper.

The Turbines went further ahead on 47 minutes when a long ball found the ever busy Nicholson and as he swivelled in the box he was caught by a defender and the referee was in no doubt that it was a penalty. Lawlor confidently stepped up and swept the ball home to make it 3-0.

Many a team would have buckled then, but, after an effort from Gash, had hit a post Barwell roused and started attacking more purposefully and on 67 minutes pulled a goal back through winger Harry Bower.

Barwell continued to attack and Sports ‘keeper Lewis Moat pulled off a good save on 91 minutes to tip the ball over the bar, but Sports were able to deal with what was thrown at them and had done enough for the three points.