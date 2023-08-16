News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Peterborough Sports concede late to lose their unbeaten record in the National League North

Peterborough Sports succumbed to an 87th minute winner in their National League North fixture at Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Aug 2023, 01:59 BST- 1 min read
Jordan NIcholson scored for Sports at Alfreton. Photo: James Richardson.Jordan NIcholson scored for Sports at Alfreton. Photo: James Richardson.
Jordan NIcholson scored for Sports at Alfreton. Photo: James Richardson.

It’s a first defeat of the season for Sports who had followed an opening day win at home to Scarborough Athletic with a superb draw at Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Lewis Salmon expertly fired home the late winning goal to deny Sports a point they deserved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alfie Lund had shot the hosts in front on the half hour after a corner travelled unimpeded to the back post.

But four minutes later Jordan NIcholson claimed his first goal of the season to bring Sports level after pouncing on a long ball over the top.

Most Popular

Sporst pressed hard for a second goal, but found Alfreton goalkeeper George Willis in outstanding form.

Dan Jarvis was one of three Sports players to be thwarted by Willis.

Sports have dropped to 16th in the early season table ahead of a home game against fourth-placed Spennymoor United on Saturday (3pm).

Sports: Crook, Cann, Fox, Johnson, Alban-Jones, Lawlor, Fowkes, McCammon, Jarvis, Gash, Nicholson. Subs: Tootle, Elsom, Miles, McGlinchey, Steele

Related topics:Peterborough SportsDan JarvisScarborough Athletic