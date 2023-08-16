Jordan NIcholson scored for Sports at Alfreton. Photo: James Richardson.

It’s a first defeat of the season for Sports who had followed an opening day win at home to Scarborough Athletic with a superb draw at Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Lewis Salmon expertly fired home the late winning goal to deny Sports a point they deserved.

Alfie Lund had shot the hosts in front on the half hour after a corner travelled unimpeded to the back post.

But four minutes later Jordan NIcholson claimed his first goal of the season to bring Sports level after pouncing on a long ball over the top.

Sporst pressed hard for a second goal, but found Alfreton goalkeeper George Willis in outstanding form.

Dan Jarvis was one of three Sports players to be thwarted by Willis.

Sports have dropped to 16th in the early season table ahead of a home game against fourth-placed Spennymoor United on Saturday (3pm).