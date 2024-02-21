Mark Jones (left) scored the winning goal for Peterborough Sports at Curzon Ashton. Photo David Lowndes.

Goals from Dan Jarvis and Mark Jones secured a welcome three points for the city side who had lost 3-1 at Brackley, another promotion-hunting side, on Saturday.

It was a vital three points for Sports who did not want to get sucked into a relegation battle at a time when they will soon be facing National League side Gateshead in an FA Trophy quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports are now 17th, six points outside the relegation zone. They’ve now finished a long run of games against sides in the top 10.

Sports can ease some more stress by winning two crunch games in the next week. They host 20th placed Rushall Olympic at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm) before visiting 19th placed Banbury United on Tuesday (Feb 27).

Curzon opened the scoring against Sports with a strike from close range by Jimmy Spencer in the 19th minute.

Jarvis equalised just before the break and Jones claimed the match-winning goal midway through the second-half, and minutes after he’d headed against the underside of the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports’ keeper Peter Crook made a fine save to thwart Hayden Campbell 15 minutes from time. Crook had also made a good save on the stroke of half-time to deny Spencer a second goal, but Sports enjoyed plenty of possession and pressure.

STAMFORD AFC

The Daniels are now seven points off the play-off places in the Southern League Central Premier Division after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of fourth-paced Telford United last night.