Peterborough Sports come-from-behind to claim their first National League North win of the year, but Stamford AFC beaten
Goals from Dan Jarvis and Mark Jones secured a welcome three points for the city side who had lost 3-1 at Brackley, another promotion-hunting side, on Saturday.
It was a vital three points for Sports who did not want to get sucked into a relegation battle at a time when they will soon be facing National League side Gateshead in an FA Trophy quarter-final.
Sports are now 17th, six points outside the relegation zone. They’ve now finished a long run of games against sides in the top 10.
Sports can ease some more stress by winning two crunch games in the next week. They host 20th placed Rushall Olympic at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm) before visiting 19th placed Banbury United on Tuesday (Feb 27).
Curzon opened the scoring against Sports with a strike from close range by Jimmy Spencer in the 19th minute.
Jarvis equalised just before the break and Jones claimed the match-winning goal midway through the second-half, and minutes after he’d headed against the underside of the crossbar.
Sports’ keeper Peter Crook made a fine save to thwart Hayden Campbell 15 minutes from time. Crook had also made a good save on the stroke of half-time to deny Spencer a second goal, but Sports enjoyed plenty of possession and pressure.
STAMFORD AFC
The Daniels are now seven points off the play-off places in the Southern League Central Premier Division after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of fourth-paced Telford United last night.
Montel Gibson scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute. Stamford, who are eighth, host Barwell at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday (3pm).