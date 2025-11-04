Peterborough Sports chase a hat-trick of wins. Spalding United have a top-of-the-table clash

In-form Luca Miller celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Chorley at the weekend. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports try for a hat-trick of National League North wins at Macclesfield Town on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a tough game for the city side who will be without experienced men Connor Wood (suspended) and Elliott Whitehouse who is on loan from Macclesfield so therefore ineligible.

The Silkmen are currently 11th having won promotion under the management of Robbie Savage last season, but they sit just two points off a play-off place. Sports moved out of the relegation zone with their weekend win over Chorley, but there is a full set of National League North games tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first of three away league games in a row for Sports travel to Spennymoor on Saturday (November 8) and to Darlington on Tuesday, November 18. Sports are also away to National League North rivals Oxford City in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, November 15.

Spalding United will attempt to move four points clear at the top of the Southern Premier Division Central Division tonight. They host third-placed Quorn in a battle between the highest two scoring teams in the division. Spalding have 33 goals and Quorn 29 after 13 games apiece.

Other Tuesday fixtures

United Counties Premier Division North: Grantham Town v Blackstones

Hinchingbrooke Cup: Yaxley v Letchworth Garden City Eagles

Cambs Cup: Newmarket v March Town.