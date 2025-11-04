Peterborough Sports chase a hat-trick of wins. Spalding United have a top-of-the-table clash
It’s a tough game for the city side who will be without experienced men Connor Wood (suspended) and Elliott Whitehouse who is on loan from Macclesfield so therefore ineligible.
The Silkmen are currently 11th having won promotion under the management of Robbie Savage last season, but they sit just two points off a play-off place. Sports moved out of the relegation zone with their weekend win over Chorley, but there is a full set of National League North games tonight.
This is the first of three away league games in a row for Sports travel to Spennymoor on Saturday (November 8) and to Darlington on Tuesday, November 18. Sports are also away to National League North rivals Oxford City in the second round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, November 15.
Spalding United will attempt to move four points clear at the top of the Southern Premier Division Central Division tonight. They host third-placed Quorn in a battle between the highest two scoring teams in the division. Spalding have 33 goals and Quorn 29 after 13 games apiece.
Other Tuesday fixtures
United Counties Premier Division North: Grantham Town v Blackstones
Hinchingbrooke Cup: Yaxley v Letchworth Garden City Eagles
Cambs Cup: Newmarket v March Town.