Peterborough Sports chairman planning a 'serious assault' on National League North next season

Peterborough Sports chairman Tim Woodward. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports chairman Tim Woodward is planning a ‘serious assault’ on National League North in the 2025-26 season.

Woodward is pleased with the progress of his club who finished last season in their highest ever position (12th) and with a record points total for step two football (63) despite a difficult start to the campaign.

But the city-based businessman is not a man to rest on his laurels and he’s happy to spend money to help get his club to the next level.

"I can’t be unhappy with where we finished last season,” Woodward told his club’s media team. “A few weeks before the end of the season we were just five points from the play-off places. We dropped off a bit towards the end, but we still finished in our highest position with a record number of points and that says it all for me.

"We had issues early in the season, but we made some changes that made a big difference. Some people asked if we knew what we were doing when we let some players go and brought others in and clearly we did as we immediately went on an an eight-game unbeaten run. We made those decisions for the good of the club and they paid off.

"I also saw people asking me to sack my managers (Luke Steele and Michael Gash), but that is never going to happen. I’ve told them to start getting after new players now as I don’t want to wait until July. I want a serious assault on next season and plans are in place. We have the ground sorted for now and now it’s about the team. If I have to spend money I will spend money.

"Rome wasn’t built in a day so in my second season I wanted improvement and we have achieved it. We’ve set ourselves a new benchmark now and we want to be bigger and better than that.

"We have made several re-signings. Others are waiting and we won’t stand in the way of anyone who wants to play at a better standard.”