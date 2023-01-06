Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean celebrates promotion to the National League North. Photo: James Richardson.

Chairman Grant Biddle revealed in the PT earlier this week that Sports were seeking investors to help maintain the club at National League North level. The club have a transfer embargo in place while they clear a small debt to the HMRC.

Biddle revealed he’d pumped £600k of his own money in during his five-year stint as club chairman/owner.

Sports chairman Grant Biddle with Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

And it’s been money well spent according to Dean who has spearheaded the club’s charge through the ranks to a point where they are two promotions away from the Football League.

"Grant didn’t do himself justice with his comments this week,” Dean said. “He deserves a lot of credit for where we are as a club and for what he has achieved.

"Thanks to his efforts and those of the team Peterborough Sports is on the map. Anyone who decides to invest in us will become involved with a club that is thriving on and off the pitch.

"We are the envy of many non-league clubs who spend more, but achieve much less.

Jimmy Dean celebrates promotion with Mark Jones. Photo: James Richardson

"We do need help to sustain our current level as we are competing against much bigger clubs who attract crowds 9-10 times the size of ours.

"Let’s hope some help comes forward so we can maintain our position in National League North, but also continue to make strides on and off the pitch.

"But Grant has a legacy at Sports that most can only dream of across the non-league network and he deserves applause for everything he has done and continues to do.

"When we talk about the £600k he has put in we need to mention how he funded the shortfall in our revenue when we had no income from a clubhouse.

"Not only did he do that for two years, but he also went one further and helped build our very own clubhouse, the Turbines Tavern, from which the club will benefit for as long as we are here.

“He has built stands, a turnstile block and even paid £15k for a new irrigation system.

"There are hundreds of other little bits that have cost him money and he has always delivered.

"On the pitch he has helped give us a side that is competitive at National League level. Grant gave us promotion in our first full season in Step 3 and has now made us competitive at Step 2 level.

"It has been a struggle at times this season with a transfer embargo in place for a couple of months, but my players have been magnificent. I can’t praise them highly enough for being so flexible and understanding of our situation. As we can’t bring players in when we’ve had injuries some have been playing out of position without a murmer of complaint.”

Sports are back in league action on Saturday when former Football League club Southport visit the Bee Arena (3pm).

Dean’s men won 3-0 at Southport early in the season, but Saturday’s visitors are now three points and three places ahead of 11th-placed Sports.

Sports will be without suspended midfielder Connor Kennedy.

"We produced one of our best performances to win at Southport in August,” Dean added. “I got the impression they were not fully prepared and lacked a bit of fitness, but they’ve hit form in the last two months and are unbeaten in eight matches.

"They also came on strong in the second-half of last season and they will no doubt be looking to avenge our win at their place.