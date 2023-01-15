Peterborough Sports hampered their chances of victory at King's Lynn with a poor start. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports made the worst possible start to the derby at the Walks Stadium- gifting the hosts two tap-ins within the opening four minutes.

They managed to rally and pull a goal back 15 minutes later but, despite completely nullifying their high-flying hosts, were unable to find enough going the other way to level the match.

The result leaves Sports 11th in the National League North table after they were leapfrogged by Tuesday’s opponents Gloucester City.

Dean said: “I felt they didn’t create a real chance all game, both times they scored were from our own poor mistakes. I rate Tommy (manager Widdrington) highly but you can’t do that. You can’t go away to the league leaders- with the unbeaten home record they have- and gift them two goals like that and think you’re going to come away with anything, although we nearly did.

“They didn’t trouble us throughout the game, they didn’t even trouble us in the first four minutes, they were terrible mistakes. We started terribly, they took advantage of it but from then on we showed a lot of balls to get back into the game.

“Initially, I stood there thinking it could be a riot and they could go on and get three, four five, as they are one of the best teams in the league. To have the composure and the front to go and get back into the game took a lot.

“They threw us a bit with the 3-6-1- the box in midfield with a back three but again, I didn’t think it worked exceptionally well against us.

"It was just something we were not used to but the goals didn’t come from that. We dealt with it and nullified their threat completely in the second half. The goals were just long balls into the box we did not deal with well enough.

“We fought to get back into the game but, in the end, it wasn’t to be. We had half moments but didn’t create a great chance. That’s how the game should have played out for the 90 minutes but we were fighting an uphill battle because we were 2-1 down. We should have started like that.

“It just shows that we have to maximise what we have every week and the second we drop our standards, we will be found out. We have to be at it all of the time.

“The fightback just shows that we can compete with every team at this level, we’re here on merit.”

After the match, Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington was full of praise for Dean and Sports.

He told the Eastern Daily Press: “I am absolutely over the moon - they are a tough side to beat. Jimmy has got them well drilled, fit, energetic and they have a goal threat, so I am delighted at the fact we have got over the line.

"We have been ahead in a lot of games this season, comfortably, and wobbled and I don’t think we wobbled. Credit to them, they were energised by our mistake and we managed to navigate to the win, which is great.”

