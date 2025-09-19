Peterborough Sports boss out to avenge the hurt inflicted by Southport last season

New Peterborough Sports boss Phil Brown.

Peterborough Sports boss Phil Brown is out to avenge personal pain from last season as he takes charge of his new side for the first time in a league match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now Sports boss was in charge of National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers last season and going into the final game of the season, his side knew that- courtesy of their impressive goal difference- victory away at Southport would guarantee them the title.

Unfortunately though, in Brown’s own words, his team ‘did not turn up’ and Southport were 2-1 victors on the day causing Kidderminster to tumble down from first to third. They then went onto to lose their first play-off match to Chester, resulting in Brown getting the sack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a twist of fate, Brown’s first league game back in football is away at Southport.

It is a big game too as the Sports sit bottom of the table, level with Southport in 23rd with both sides picking up four points from their eight league games.

Sports travel to Southport with new winger Malik Cadogan, from Guyana, ready to make his debut with international clearance finally being confirmed and there is hope that a mystery new signing will also be in the squad for Saturday but the identity of the player is yet to be announced.

Aaron Powell, Mark Jones and Mustapha Carayol all went off with injuries in the victory over National League South leaders Hornchurch in the FA Cup last week and are not expected to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown said: “The last time I managed a league game there was at the end of last season when I was representing Kidderminster Harriers. If we would have won, we’d have won the league but we didn’t turn up. That can’t happen with a Phil Brown team.

“I’m hoping and praying it doesn’t happen for Peterborough Sports when the two of us unite. I want to see a battle and a fight for the first and to win the game. If that happens and we get another result and its onwards and upwards.

“I want to right the wrongs of last season because that hurt me.

“We will have a gameplan and that will be to hurt Southport’s rhythm. We think we know how they will play and we have a plan to try and match that and suit that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playing against league leaders who were unbeaten last week was a good marker for us. It ticks a nice box for me and ticks a great box for chairman as all chairman want a run in the cup.

"Saturday is the important one though and the emphasis is on league form and putting a marker down in the league.