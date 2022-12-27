Isaiab Bazeley missed this golden chance to give Peterborough Sports the lead against Kettering on Boxing Day. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports lost star centre-back, and former Kettering Town player, Connor Johnson 90 minutes before kick-off because of a family emergency.

Another ex-Kettering man, Connor Kennedy, was then sent off five minutes before the break, and although the 10 men drew level at 1-1 through a Dan Lawlor penalty, they conceded a late winning goal to a team who hadn’t won a National League North match away from home all season.

Sports are 10th and nine points clear of the Poppies who occupy the final relegation place, but it was a frustrating afternoon for manager Jimmy Dean who must now plan for the return game at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day (3pm).

Connor Kennedy of Peterborough Sports shoots at the Kettering goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

"I got the call about Connor Johnson at 1.30pm,” Dean revealed. “Quite rightly his family came first, but it obviously disrupted our preparation as he’s been our best player this season.

"But for the first 30 minutes there was only one team going to win that game and that was us. There was only one team going to win 11 v 11.

"We had a couple of great chances most notably through Isaiah Bazeley, but on our pitch you only get half an hour to play. It then cuts up and becomes a battle.

"I have no complaints about the first booking for Connor Kennedy, but I’d like to see the second yellow card back. He slid in for a cross, their players surrounded the ref right in front of the Kettering fans and he sent Connor off.

"They played Connor well. He missed a lot of games for them last season because of suspension and after his first yellow card he was a walking timebomb. He’s been great for us this season, but he was a candidate to come off at half-time.

"It was more of a struggle with 10 men, but we stll had chances. Both teams scored after soft penalty decisions, but we then switched off for the late winning goal.

"It was obviously a disappointing day for us, but we have the chance to get back at them on Sunday. It’s a super big game for us now.

"They are a much better team at home than away so the challenge is obvious, especially as they said their pitch is worse than ours.”

