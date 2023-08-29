Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Brackley. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Two games in three days stretched the small squad so the 1-0 Saturday success was immediately followed by a 3-0 home loss at the hands of unbeaten Brackley Town.

The busy schedule for all teams left Sports in 18th place with two wins and three defeats in their first six matches.

The city side next face a trip to winless National League newcomers Rushall Olympic on Saturday before a Tuesday night home game against unbeaten Curzon Ashton (September 5, 7.45pm), the team who recently toppled hot title favourites Scunthorpe United.

"I was miffed after the Brackley game,” Gash admitted. “We were so good at Hereford and in the end won pretty comfortably, but we just weren’t at it against Brackley.

"Two games in quick succession was always likely to stretch our squad though. We have players playing out of position all the time.

"We had concentration issues in the Monday game. They’ve scored from three set-pieces.

“At Hereford we played very well in the first half and got a goal we deserved and then defended well when they came at us in the second-half.

"We had to make one good defensive tackle, but our goalkeeper didn’t really have a save to make.

"The tough games keep coming in this division and Rushall away will be difficult even though they are in the bottom four, while Curzon have started the season well.

"But we actually have as many points this season as we had at this stage last season and we went on to do pretty well.”

Sports picked up former Coventry City Under 21 striker Harrison Nee before the weekend action. He came on in both games and will be in contention for a start on Saturday.

Key central defender Ryan Fryatt was also used as a substitute at Hereford and is close to full fitness.

"Harrison will be a good signing for us,” Gash added. “We went with more physicality and experience in the weekend matches, but Harrison will get his chance.”

Top scorer Ben Fowkes scored for Sports on the half hour mark at Hereford.

Posh loanee Ashton Fox delivered one outstanding block to keep the lead intact, while another player borrowed from London Road, midfielder Roddy McGlinchey, performed well.

Sports were largely toothless against Brackley who scored twice in the first-half before killing the game off early in the second-half.

Sports worked hard throughout, but lacked creativity going forward in front of a crowd of 434.