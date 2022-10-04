Ky Marsh-Brown scored twice as Peterborough Sports brushed Hemel Hempstead aside 3-1.Photo: James Richardson.

Sports will face either Scarborough Athletic or Curzon Ashton for a place in the First Round for the first time in the club’s history.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday after playing out a 2-2 draw at Scarborough’s Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

Both play in the National League North alongside Sports. Scarborough sit 7th- three points ahead of Sports and Curzon Ashton 9th- one point ahead of Sports in 12th.

This is the third time in four years that Sports have reached the Fourth Qualifying Round of the competition. On both previous occasions, in 2019 and 2021, Step 3 Sports were beaten by National League opposition (AFC Fylde and King’s Lynn respectively).

Dean sees this year as their best opportunity yet and was pleased to be give a home tie.

He said: “It’s a really tough game but crucially it’s a home draw against somebody that is not of a higher level. As hard as it is, it gives us our best-ever opportunity of reaching the first round.

“I think that home draw helps us because we’re a bit better at home than we are away at the minute.

"In the past, we have been at Step 3 and have drawn sides in the National League. We have given our best but you have to say that this draw presents our best chance yet.”

Sports reached the Fourth Round with a 3-1 win over National League South side Hemel Hempstead. Ky Marsh-Brown was at the double and Ryan Fryatt joined him on the scoresheet to wrap up a comfortable 3-1 win.

Speaking about the victory, Dean said: “I thought it was quite comfortable on Saturday. I was a bit nervy during the game. It’s a cup game and you make too many mistakes and you’re out, but I thought we were always in control and when we pushed we always looked like scoring. We also defended well.

“Considering the magnitude of the game, it was the most comfortable game we could have had.

"It’s nice that we played at home on Saturday, we’re home this Saturday, we’re home in the cup and we’re home in the two after that. It’s all set up nicely for us. What a fantastic to be involved with Peterborough Sports.”