Peterborough Sports boss insists the officials made the right call to abandon the game at Southport

Peterborough Sports boss Phil Brown insisted the officials made the right decision to abandon his side’s National League North game at Southport midway through the second-half on Saturday.

Sports were trailing 2-1 in the basement battle on the coast, but had just pulled a goal back through substitute Max Booth when play was halted because of a waterlogged pitch. Naturally the home camp were less pleased with the decision as they now face re-staging a fresh 90-minute match.

Brown spoke to Nigel Cole of Peterborough Community Radio after the game. He said: “I don’t know if we have been handed a ‘get out of jail free’ card because we were in the ascendancy and I felt we might score an equaliser and maybe even a winner. But I am the manager of Peterborough Sports so I would say that and their manager would probably say they would have got the 3 points.

“The officials had to make a decision though. The ball had started to stop in the water and it clearly wasn’t a safe environment for the players. We weren’t crying out for the game to be stopped, but it was the right call.”

Sports included new signings Jez Davies, Malik Cadogan and Richard Faakye, but were without Aaron Powell, Mark Jones and Mustapha Carayol because of injury.

The city side suffered a nightmare start by conceding in the first minute and it was 2-0 at the break when Booth was introduced.

It was another learning day for the new boss. Brown added: “I have lots to think and wonder about. I’ve only had 2 training sessions with them and they don’t yet know what I am all about.

"I need to educate the players about transitions as the change overs in possession are killing us. We have young players who love running forward, but if we then lose possession the opposition can be in our penalty area with two passes as they showed with the first goal.

"We do have an abundance of quality in forward areas, but we need to learn to be better when we get in good positions. I did see some eye-catching football though and I want that allied to clean sheets.

"I tweaked the system at half-time to accommodate Sam McLintock who I really like and there was a glimpse of Jez Davies who is clearly better than what we had.”