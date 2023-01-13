Diadier Camara in action for Sports v Southport last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Linnets are currently third, two points off top spot, but with multiple games in hand on the teams above them.

But they only won a stormy game at the Bee Arena earlier in the season courtesy of a brilliant late winning goal.

Sports go into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Southport.

"I know we will go to Lynn and compete,” Dean stated. “And that’s all I can ask. It might even be good enough for us to get a result because we prov ed at our place we can push them.

"They are strong though and packed with quality so I’m glad we go there on the back of a win because this match becomes something of a free hit.

"It’s a great fixture for us against a team that played at a level higher last season. We should take a few and they are always well supported so we can’t wait to have a crack at them. ”

Dean doesn’t believe there will be any spillover from the reverse fixture at the Bee Arena in August when Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington claimed he received death threats.

Sports fans claimed Widdrington threw a ball into the crowd after his side’s winning goal.

Sports, who are 10th, a point outside the play-off places, host Gloucester City, who are a point behind them on Tuesday (January 17, 7.45pm).