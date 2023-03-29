Josh McCammon missed the best chance for Peterborough Sports at Kettering.

Sports extended their impressive recent unbeaten record to six games with a dour 0-0 draw at Kettering Town on Tuesday night, having drawn 1-1 at Farsley Celtic last weekend.

The timely run of form has moved Sports well clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North with 11 points and nine places now separating them from fourth-from-bottom Leamington.

But a busy April now lies ahead, kicking off with a trip to rock-bottom AFC Telford United on Saturday.

That will be the first of eight games Sports will play in the month, including the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final against Cogenhoe United.

And with injuries biting and defender Connor Johnson facing a ban after being sent off late on in the game at Kettering, Gash knows his squad will be tested.

“We’re going to have a very busy spell coming up because of games being rearranged and the cup final to come as well,” the Sports boss said.

“With injuries and the sending-off, it’s going to be a case of ‘pull your socks up’ because we haven’t got a big squad.

“It’s going to be a tough spell ahead, but with the characters and attitude we’ve got, we’ll be okay.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty game at Kettering. It was physical and it was a bit of a battle.

“We’re used to pitches not being great with our own one, but I think that was a bit more bobbly than our’s so it took some time to get used to it.

“Probably towards the end we could have nicked it. Macca (Josh McCammon) has gone through and the goalkeeper has pulled off a good save and then we had one off the line.

“But, overall, it was one of those games where the spectators were wondering if anyone was ever going to score!

“We had a few chances, but it wasn’t our night. It was a fair battle and it’s another point on the board. It’s another point towards our target of staying in this league.

“It’s a tough place to come to and Kettering have had some good results.

“There have maybe been too many draws in this run for us but if you’re not going to win the game, don’t lose it and that’s what the boys did out there.

“We are happy to come away with a point and it keeps the unbeaten run going.”

Gash, whose header was cleared off the line late on at Latimer Park, was on the pitch when Johnson saw red for kicking out at Ellis Myles after the pair tangled on the edge of Kettering’s penalty area.

And he added: “Connor is an honest lad and he said he was running off and he got tripped up.

“He said their lad stamped on him and he admitted he kicked a leg out and that’s the only thing the referee saw. If the referee doesn’t see anything else then he can’t do anything else.

“It was a bit frustrating because it was a physical battle and there were a few fouls in there but it wasn’t a dirty game.