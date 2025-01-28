Peterborough Sports boss hails the fighting spirit of his side after stunning league double over rivals King's Lynn

Michael Gyasi scored the second goal for Peterborough Sports. Photo: Darren Wiles.

​It was derby day delight for Peterborough Sports on Saturday as they completed a fantastic league double over King’s Lynn Town.

Lynn came into the match fourth in the table and looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat at home to Sports in August- courtesy of a Dan Jarvis double- but it was Sports that dominated on the day.

​The result was Sports’ third win in four matches, with the other being a 0-0 draw at Chorley

Eliot Putman, Michael Gyasi and Max Booth were the heroes on this occasion.

Joint boss Luke Steele hailed the mental fortitude of his side to come through for the victory despite missing a penalty with the scores at 0-0 and being pegged back to 1-1, less than two minutes after the start of the second half.

Steels said: “The penalty miss was a key moment. In football you have emotions so high and low but when you miss a penalty at 0-0, your emotions can go the other way because you rush things and are on the negative.

“The period after that was so important to just not concede with their momentum.

“it was similar when they scored so soon after half time to not then be on the backfoot. That was when DJ and the midfield grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck to put us back on top.

“In tough moments, we reacted really well.

“Everybody was fantastic.

"We knew that on a dry pitch that it would be scrappy, bobbly and if you win more second balls than the opposition then at least you can make that one pass to cross or put the ball in.

“You can have many talented group but the honesty at the moment it right up there.

“The endeavour to run, compete and challenge for second balls is second to none. There is just such a work rate and honesty from the boys right now.”

Sports could have taken the early as the 11th minute when ex-Posh man Paul Jones fouled Max Booth in the box but the keeper recovered to push the spot-kick from Hugh Alban-Jones onto the post.

Sports did lead on the half hour mark though when Putman forced in a loose ball from a corner Lynn failed to clear.

Kian Ronan brought Lynn level within a minute of the second half starting by prodding home a cross towards the far post.

Any momentum they thought they were building up was ended when former Lynn man Gyasi bust forward and was hauled down in the box by Tom Wilson.

He stepped up himself to take his side’s second penalty of the game and sent Jones the wrong way.

Booth completed the scoring with 20 to play when Gyasi took the ball down well following great play from Kaine Felix, slid the ball to him across the box and he applied the finish.

New signing

Sports have announced the signing of Jonas Makuna, who made his debut against King's Lynn in the final five minutes.

The 20-year-old forward has had previous spells and Havant and Waterlooville and Billericay Town after having played in the Leyton Orient Academy. He also spent a year on the books at Walsall.