Peterborough Sports star Jordan Nicholson is a doubt for the game against Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: James Richardson.

​Sports were outclassed during a 2-0 National League North defeat against the Harriers at Aggborough in August, but things haven’t gone as expected for either side since.

Harriers were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, while Sports were heavily tipped to go down.

But Jimmy Dean’s men now sit in a creditable 12th place in the table, a point behind ninth-placed Harriers.

"We were dominated at Kidderminster,” Dean admitted. “We showed them too much respect and just sat off them and let them have the ball. We didn’t lay a glove on them all game.

"But we were still new to the league then and a bit unsure of our ability to compete at the level.

"That’s no longer the case. We know we belong here and there’s no doubt Kidderminster will see a different version of this team on Saturday.

"We are at home where we are always confident and where we know we will give anyone a game.

"Kidderminster’s season hasn’t gone as well as they would have expected, but they are still well within striking distance of the play-offs so I’m sure they come and have a go at us.

"It’s going to a good, competitive game and a chance for us to take another big scalp.”

Sports have already beaten former Football League clubs Southport (twice), Hereford and Chester this season and they will relish the chance to beat a famous non-league name.

Star forward Jordan Nicholson and key midfielder Dan Lawlor would both have missed last weekend’s postponed trip to Chester and neither is certain to return against Harriers which puts more pressure on a depleted Sports squad.

Sports travel to lower level Corby Town on Wednesday (February 1) for a Northants Hiller Cup semi-final.

The tie was postponed earlier this month because of pitch conditions.

Sports are the holders of the cup having beaten AFC Rushden & Diamonds in a memorable final last season.

