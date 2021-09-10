Peterborough Sports boss: ‘Every game is a challenge for my walking wounded’

Dan Jarvis celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Haringey. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports came from behind to beat a tough Haringey Borough side in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup last weekend.

But manager Jimmy Dean believes things are about to get a lot tougher as a side struggling with injuries sets out on a hectic schedule.

Sports host top-eight sides Leiston (8th) and Tamworth (4th) at the Bee Arena on Saturday (September 11, 3pm) and Tuesday (September 14, 7.45pm) respectively when Dean will have to work hard to manage his ‘walking wounded’ effectively.

Jim Stevenson (right) could start for Peterborough Sports against Leiston, but Maniche Sani (left) is injured. Photo: James Richardson.

“We play two games a week for four or five weeks in a row now,” Dean revealed. “And we have some problems. Maniche Sani has suffered a recurrence of the injury that kept him out at the start of the season, Lewis Hilliard is now out for a month and Michael Gash is far from 100 per cent fit.

“Josh Moreman is also struggling so we will have to see where we are on a game by game basis and send the best team out that we can.

“Every game is a challenge right now, but so far the lads have stepped up superbly and they will have to again as Leiston have improved under Darrem Eadie’s management and Tamworth are one of the title favourites.”