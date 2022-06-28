Josh Moreman (blue). Photo: James Richardson.

Sports are preparing for their first season as a National North League club and the signings of Kettering Town pair, centre-back Connor Johnson and central midfielder Connor Kennedy, have been eye-catching, particularly to Poppies fans who have been casting envious glances towards the Bee Arena. Kennedy skippered Kettering to an eighth-placed finish in the National North League last season.

Sports have also snapped up goalkeeper Peter Crook from Boston United, forward Kaine Felix from Guisely, full-back Nathan Fox from Buxton and former Posh centre-back Connor Peters.

Long-serving Sports forward Josh Moreman has left the club to play for Spalding United in the Northern Premier League.

Sports won a low-key friendly at step six side Heacham last weekend courtesy of a single Jordan Nicholson goal. They are now stepping things up ahead of a much tougher friendly at St Ives Town on Tuesday (July 5).

"I am buzzing for the new season,” Dean enthused. “I thought we’d had it before a ball had been kicked, but these signings have really made me believe we have a chance of doing something.

"We haven’t thrown a fortune at players as some have been suggesting. We have been very sharp though by taking advantage of certain situations and snapping players up before other clubs could move on them.

"Bigger clubs than us wanted the Kettering lads, but we got in there first and sold our project to them. They are both proven top players at our level.

"Fox, Crook and Kaine have good experience at our level, but with those three it’s about us getting them back up to speed and we are confident we can do that.

"Fox and Crook sat on the bench for most of last season and Felix was relegated, but we believe we can get them back to their best.