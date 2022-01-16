Peterborough Sports blow a two-goal lead, Hales hat-trick delivers another derby win for Peterborough North End, Deeping Rangers win a thriller, Stamford lose a thriller

Dan Lawlor scored a penalty for Peterborough Sports at Barwell. Photo: James Richardson.

A third-minute penalty from Dan Lawlor and a Josh McCammon strike saw Sports 2-0 up after 23 minutes. McCammon was tripped to earn the spot-kick.

And Sports held that lead until 20 minutes from time when Barwell struck twice in two minutes to claim the draw.

Sports had the chances to put the game to bed through McCammon, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Mark Jones, and Sembie-Ferris clipped a shot just wide late in the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports remain third, now three points behind second-placed Coaliville and 12 points clear of those immediately outside the play-off places.

Josh Hales hit a hat-trick as Peterborough North End claimed a second derby in a row in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League. North End beat Parson Drove 3-1 at the Bee Arena to follow a five-goal win over Huntingdon.

Stamford AFC’s play-off hopes in the Northern Premier Midlands Division took a knock as they went down 3-2 at second-placed Halesowen in front of over 900 fans. The hosts were 3-0 up before the Daniels launched a late fightback with goals from James Hicks and Rodrigo Goncales in the final 20 minutes.

Stamford are still fifth, the final play-off spot.

Spalding went down 2-1 at Cambridge City, Yaxley drew 0-0 at Corby and Wisbech were beaten 2-0 at Carlton who are now level on points with Stamford.

Deeping Rangers won an exciting United Counties Premier Division clash with Boston Town at Outgang Road. Goals from Luke Steele and Marcus Pancho saw Deeping 2-0 up after just five minutes, but Boston fought back to level after the break. Will Bird then popped up with the winning goal for the home side 10 minutes from time and Deeping absorbed heavy late pressure to confirm victory.

Bourne were crushed 8-0 at home by second-placed Aylestone in Division One as the visitors cruised past 100 goals for the season, but Blackstones put up a terrific fight before losing 2-1 at home to leaders Radford. Calum Madigan equalised in the second-half for Stones before Radford grabbed the winner 10 minutes from time.

RESULTS

Southern League Premier Division Central: Barwell 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (Lawlor, McCammon).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Cambridge City 2, Spalding 1 (Starkie); Carlton 2, Wisbech 0; Corby 0, Yaxley 0; Halesowen 3, Stamford 2 (Hicks, Goncalves).

United Counties League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Steele, Pancho, Bird), Boston 2; Pinchbeck 1 (Kacirek), Eastwood 2.

Division One: Blackstones1 (Madigan), Radford 2; Bourne 0, Aylestone 8.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division: Hadleigh 0, March 2 (McQuoid, Friend).