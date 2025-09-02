Peterborough Sports beaten after failing to make the most of an early advantage at AFC Telford

Theo Williams scored for Sports at AFC Telford. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports missed a great chance to record back-to-back National League North wins at AFC Telford on Tuesday.

The city side overcame a rushed pre-match preparation when the team bus picked up a problem en route to Shropshire causing the kick off to be delayed by 15 minutes.

But fortune seemed to be on their side when the hosts lost their goalkeeper Brandon Hall to an injury after just 4 minutes with no replacement number one on the bench. Midfielder James Armson donned the gloves and did a decent job.

On-loan striker Theo Williams was soon crashing Sports in front, but they rarely threatened again until Elliott Whitehouse converted an 81st minute penalty following a foul on Josiah Dyer. Unfortunately the home side had scored three times in between the Sports’ goals and they held on for a 3-2 win despite playing the final stages with 10 men as Jordan Piggott had been sent off after conceding the spot-kick.

Telford equalised in the 10th minute of time added on in the first-half for the goalkeeper injury through Remi Walker. Walker made it 2-1 on 52 minutes and Adan George added a third goal just past the hour mark.

Sports kept fighting, as did the home players and staff as Telford’s strength and conditioning coach Rhys Morris was sent off following a touchline skirmish.

Telford responded well to going behind and hit the woodwork while also forcing Peter Crook into a couple of fine saves before they got on the scoresheet. Player-manager Michael Gash came closest to equalising late on for Sports, but he headed straight into Armson’s arms.

Sports remain next-to-bottom with a tough home game against third-placed AFC Fylde on Saturday (3pm).

Sports: Crook, Fox, Gash, Fryatt, Powell, Whitehouse, McLintock, Bayly (sub Mensah, 48 mins, sub Cavallo 69 mins), Miller (sub Straughan-Brown, 65 mins), Jones (sub Dyer, 69 mins), Williams. Unused subs: Edwards, Booth, Hickingbottom.

Attendance: 1,178.