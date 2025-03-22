Peterborough Sports are sunk by 'The Mariners'

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 20:58 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 21:07 BST
Michael Gash scored for Sports ar Marine. Photo Darren Wiles.placeholder image
Michael Gash scored for Sports ar Marine. Photo Darren Wiles.
Peterborough Sports suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at improving Marine in their National League North fixture on Saturday.

The city side took the lead in the 13th minute in Merseyside through joint player-boss Michael Gash, but the hosts levelled soon afterwards through a Jimmy Butler header from a free-kick before sealing victory just before the hour mark with a Josh Wardle goal.

Sports remain in 12th place ahead of a tough trip to third-placed Kidderminster Harriers next Saturday (March 29).

Gash powered the ball home from six yards following a Sports corner, but the lead lasted just seven minutes as Butler rose highest at a set-piece to equalise.

Bobby Grant and Finlay Sinclair Smith came close for the hosts either side of the interval before Wardle struck after a shot had rebounded to him off the crossbar. Josh Shaw went close for Marine from another set-piece before a flurry of cards, including a red card for a home staff member, marred the latter stages.

Sports gave a debut to on-loan Lincoln City goalkeeper Jamie Pardington as regular number one Peter Crook was injured.

Sports: Pardington, Putman, Kamara, Gash, Jarvis, Bondswell, Alban-Jones, Atherton, Straughan-Brown, Gyasi. Subs: Mukuna, Challinor, Winters, Fryatt, Jones.

