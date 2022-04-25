Peterborough Sports celebrate a Northants Cup success earlier this season. Photo: James Richardson.

It would be a stunning achievement by the city club who are two play-off games at the Bee Arena away from reaching the same standard as former Football League clubs York City, Hereford and Darlington.

Securing promotion from the Southern League Premier Division Central after two Covid-wrecked campaigns would mean Sports were two promotions away from the Football League themselves – not bad for a club who were playing at United Counties Division One level when current boss Jimmy Dean took over at the start of the 2015-16 season. He’s now gunning for a fourth promotion as manager and he hopes the Peterborough public will turn out in force to see it happen.

As the club tweeted today, it’s the biggest non-league football match in the city for over 60 years when Posh were plying their trade in the Midland League.

Sports host Alvechurch, who beat the city side twice in the regular season, in their semi-final on Tuesday (April 26, 7.45pm kick off) with the winners taking on Coalville or Rushall Olympic in the final on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2. Sports would defenitely host that game if they beat Alvechurch.

"We’ve been waiting three years for this opportunity,” Dean said. “This is a massive moment in the club’s history as the prize is so big.

"Finishing second in the Premier Division is a good achievement anyway. We’ve had to battle through some tough times after suffering a mss of injuries and we deserve this shot at promotion.

"It’s going to be a tough game against Alvechurch. They beat us 1-0 at our place earlier in the season, but didn’t really deserve to and then beat us 3-1 at their place when we had a few missing. They are well managed and play good football though and that’s a good thing for us. It should be a great game and a great occasion.

"We’re hoping for a bumper gate and it would be lovely if we could borrow some Posh fans for the night. They wouldn’t be disappointed with the standard.”

Sports striker Mark Jones is doubtful after picking up a knock in the 0-0 draw at Leiston that secured a second-place finish on Saturday, but Ky Marsh-Brown and Lamine Kaba Sherif should return after missing that match.