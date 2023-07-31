Ben Fowkes (left) scored for Sports against Barnsley. Photo: Darren Wiles.

​The city side will try and improve a final position of 14th from their first season as a step two club, but joint manager Luke Steele admits avoiding relegation would still be an achievement given the budget differences between his side and the majority of a competitive division.

Sports open their league season with a home game against Scarborough Athletic at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm).

"Of course we want to beat our 14th place of last season,” Steele said. “And we can do it, but it still wouldn’t be the worst thing if we finish fifth from bottom given the standard of opposition.

Action from the recent friendly between Peterborough Sports and Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent

"We need to stay realistic and manage expectations a bit as we are on the same budget as last season and other clubs have huge amounts to spend.

"It’s a budget we can work with though from an owner who has spent loads on the stadium and other bits and bobs.

“And there are always four or five clubs who do better than expected and four or five who do a lot worse so we will make sure we are in the first group.

"We have an improved stadium, a better pitch and we still have a good squad.

"We have a tough start as Scarborough will be well organised under an old West Bromwich Albion teammate of mine Jonathan Greening.

"They beat us at our place last season on the day we were told we might get relegated because of our ground so we owe them one for that.”

Sports are likely to be without first-choice centre-backs Connor Johnson and Ryan Fryatt because of groin injuries, but they are hopeful of taking young Posh defender Ashton Fox on loan for the season and they have offered terms to Dutch player Cuba Meyer who impressed again in last Saturday’s final pre-season friendly, a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of a Barnsley XI.

"Cuba was excellent wide on the left against Posh and Barnsley,” Steele added. “He has also been training with Crewe and Notts County, but we have made him and offer and we will see what happens.

"Beating Posh didn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but it was a boost to our confidence and we played well against a good Barnsley side.

"We were winning until I made multiple substitutions in the final quarter and to be fair Barnsley score two good goals, but it was a good performance again.

"We will be without Ryan Fryatt on Saturday which is a blow as he is a powerhouse of a centre-back at this level and it’s unlikely Connor, who is one of the best centre-halves in the division, will play either.”

New striker Ben Fowkes scored against Barnsley.

The first National League away game for Steele’s men is a trip to red hot title favourites Scunthorpe United on August 12, the team now managed by legendary Sports boss Jimmy Dean.