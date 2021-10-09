Peterborough Sports are four points clear at the top as Nicholson hits a hat-trick

Peterborough Sports hat-trick hero Jordan Nicholsom.

This was a statement victory for Jimmy Dean’s men who had to recover from the setback of an early home goal and a goal at the start of the second-half which dragged the score back to 2-2.

Nicholson delivered the 10th minute equaliser for Sports and fired the city side in front before the break.

Stratford looked likely to trouble Sports when equalising with a terrific finish five minutes after the restart, but that was the catalyst for a superb performance in the final 30 minutes from the table toppers.

Michael Gash nodded Sports back in front with a far post header before Dion Sembie-Ferris gave his side some breathing space 15 minutes from time.

Nicholson completed his hat-trick in the final stages as Sports made it nine wins and 30 goals scored in 10 matches ahead of a home game with lowly Lowestoft at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (October 12, 7.45pm).