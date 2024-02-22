Jordan Nicholson (left) and Michael Gash (right) in action for Peterborough Sports recently.

Sports came from behind to bag a deserved 2-1 win at play-off chasers Curzon Ashton on Tuesday. That followed a poor display in a 3-1 defeat at another high flier in Brackley last Saturday.

Those results left Sports in 17th place and still just six points clear of the relegation zone ahead of key matches against teams below them. Sports host Rushall Olympic on Saturday at PIMS Park (3pm) before travelling to Banbury United on Tuesday (Feb 27).

The victory on Tuesday was a first in seven league games this year, although the results and performances were not as bad as that run would suggest.

"We played some top sides and drew a few of them and in a couple of them we conceded last-minute equalisers,” Gash explained. “The performances were pretty good overall.

"Admittedly it was a poor performance at Brackley, but we were very good at Curzon Ashton and we deserved to win as we dominated the game even after falling behind.

"They scored from a mistake by us, but the lads just kept playing, kept hurting them and after we equalised we almost looked the team most likely score.

"It was an excellent win for us, but it’s important we now build on it. I see these next two games as massive as they are against teams below us.

"There are no easy wins in this league, but we need to build some momentum to get back up the table again. We can’t afford to just look upwards, we have to keep on eye on what’s going on below us and make sure we stay clear of trouble.”

Gash didn’t play at Curzon Ashton after visiting hospital with a rib injury. He’s not ruled himself out of Saturday’s game, but Mark Jones scored the winning goal as his replacement centre forward on Saturday and will most likely keep his place.