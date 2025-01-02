Peterborough Sports joint player-manager Michael Gash (right) has had plenty to celebrate lately.

​Peterborough Sports are in such good form and playing so well they have the rare luxury of looking upwards in the National League North table

The 2-1 New Year’s Day win at next-to-bottom Needham Market left Sports in 14th place, seven points from the play-off places and 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while stretching a fine run of form to just one defeat in 10 league games.

"We will take things one game at a time and see where we end up,” happy Sports’ joint-boss Michael Gash insisted. “But we are definitely looking upwards now and that’s best way to be in football.

"We are showing up for games full of confidence. The players know what we want as managers and they are believing in us and trusting us.

"They know that if they stick together and show 100 per cent commitment great things can happen as Tamworth showed in our division last season.

"Everything has come together recently. We’ve been solid at the back and we have a real threat up front these days, while it’s also great to look at our substitutes’ bench and see the likes of Mark Jones there.

"We now know we can go to any game against any team in this league with a chance and that’s a nice feeling to have.

"It was important we bounced back after we lost our long unbeaten run to Scunthorpe on Boxing Day and we did just that on New Year’s Day.

"We were desperate to play so a couple of us helped the groundsman get the water off the pitch and we then delivered a solid, professional performance on a heavy pitch.

"If you weren’t at the game you’d think it was a close match, but it wasn’t really. We started brilliantly and were right in their faces from the first minute.

"Needham Market had spells and it was disappointing to concede a goal, but we could have scored four or five easily. We hit the woodwork and missed a one-on-one.”

Max Booth and Michael Gyasi scored the Sports goals in the first 26 minutes before the home side pulled one back midway through the second half.

Sports are next in action at United Counties Premier Division side ON Chenecks in a Northants Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, January 7.

The city side then host struggling Farsley Celtic in a National League North game at PIMS Park on Saturday, January 11 (3pm).