Peterborough Sports announce season ticket prices and friendly matches for upcoming National League North season

​Peterborough Sports have announced an increase in their ticket prices as the club looks to continue to compete in their second season in the National League North.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Maniche Sani celebrates scoring for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.Maniche Sani celebrates scoring for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.
Maniche Sani celebrates scoring for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

Peterborough Sports finished a respectable 14th in their first-ever season at the National League level, a campaign that also saw legendary manager Jimmy Dean move onto pastures new at Scunthorpe and be replaced by the management team of Michael Gash and Luke Steele.

Dean’s Scunthorpe will be among the clubs making the trip to the improved Bee Arena next season, as well as other sixth-tier heavyweights such as Darlington, Boston, Chester and King’s Lynn.

Newly promoted Bishop’s Stortford, Rushall Olympic, South Shields, Tamworth and Warrington Town are also new additions to the league.

Season ticket prices

Adults: Early bird (up to July 1)- £265, non-early bird £325

Concessions (Over 60s): Early bird £200, non-early bird £260

13-17 years: £145

10-game flexi ticket: £150

Tickets can be paid for in two installments in August and December and those that purchase season tickets will also receive discounts for all FA Cup/ FA Trophy games

General admission prices

Adults £16, Concessions £12, Students £8, 13-17 years £8, U13s free with a paying adult.

Sports have lost defender Nathan Fox to AFC Telford, who were relegated from the National League North, finishing bottom, 18 points adrift of safety, last season.

Fox joined the club last summer and was believed to have been moving to Dubai following the expiration of his deal but has since changed his mind to stay in the country.

Sports have also announced a number of upcoming friendlies. The match against Posh is not expected to be against the first team though.

Friendlies

Posh (H) July 15, 3pm, Corby Town (H) July 18, 7:45pm, Stamford (A) July 22, 3pm and Barnsley (H) July 29 3pm.

