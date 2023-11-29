Holders Peterborough Sports eased into the semi-finals of the Northants FA’s Hillier Senior Cup competition after surviving an early scare at lower level Wellingborough Town.

Peterborough Sports goalscorers Ben Fowkes (left) and Josh McCammon celebrate at Wellingborough Town. Photo: Darren Wiles

The hosts have been enjoying an outstanding season at United Counties Premier Division level, but that’s three divisions below the city side who play in National League North Division.

Wellingborough were far from overawed though and took the lead at the Dog & Duck ground in the fourth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports fielded a strong side though and levelled in the 25th minute. Cuba Meyer played a terrific ball over the top to Mark Jones and he squared for Josh McCammon to smash a shot high into the net.

And four minutes later Ben Fowkes cracked home a beauty from a 20-yard set-piece to move Sports in front and it was comfortable from then on.

Harrison Nee and McCammon went close to a third Sports goal before Fowkes struck again 20 minutes from time following another Jones cross.

And it was 4-1 on 79 minutes when McCammon dinked home after a lovely through ball from Oisin Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh Under 21s are also through to the semi-finals. They won 2-0 at United Counties League side Desborough on Tuesday thanks to two goals from Gabe Overton.