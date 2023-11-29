Peterborough Sports and Peterborough United are through to the Northants Senior Cup semi-finals
The hosts have been enjoying an outstanding season at United Counties Premier Division level, but that’s three divisions below the city side who play in National League North Division.
Wellingborough were far from overawed though and took the lead at the Dog & Duck ground in the fourth minute.
Sports fielded a strong side though and levelled in the 25th minute. Cuba Meyer played a terrific ball over the top to Mark Jones and he squared for Josh McCammon to smash a shot high into the net.
And four minutes later Ben Fowkes cracked home a beauty from a 20-yard set-piece to move Sports in front and it was comfortable from then on.
Harrison Nee and McCammon went close to a third Sports goal before Fowkes struck again 20 minutes from time following another Jones cross.
And it was 4-1 on 79 minutes when McCammon dinked home after a lovely through ball from Oisin Gallagher.
Posh Under 21s are also through to the semi-finals. They won 2-0 at United Counties League side Desborough on Tuesday thanks to two goals from Gabe Overton.
Kettering Town are also through to the last four. The remaining quarter final between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton Town Under 18s takes place next Tuesday (December 5).