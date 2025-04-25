Peterborough Sports aim to crown a 'fantastic' season with a first top-half finish in National League North

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports bring the curtain down on what joint-boss Michael Gash has described as a ‘fantastic’ season at PIMS Park on Saturday.

The city side will finish in the top-half of the National League North table for the first time if they avoid defeat in their final game at home to Scarborough Athletic (3pm kick off).

Sports are already guaranteed the highest step two level finish in the club’s history – 14th is their previous best – and they have set a club record points total for the division (62 with the one game to go).

Sports have battled hard for three seasons against much bigger clubs with much bigger budgets, many of them operate on a full-time basis, but they continually exceed expectations under Gash and joint manager Luke Steele.

Ryan Fryatt could be back in action for Peterborough Sports on Saturday. Photo Darren Wiles

"The players have done the club proud,” Gash enthused. “It’s a fantastic achievement to be where we are considering what we have to fight against at this level.

"Since transfer deadline day we’ve had players on our bench recently who have had a total of 20 appearances at the level between them and yet we have kept picking up results.

"We’ve had some good results and some bad results, but we have to accept what we are at this level and just recognise how well we have done.

"We still have a job to do though. If we can just avoid losing tomorrow and secure a top-half finish that would just cap a great season.

"Scarborough have been in good form lately so it won’t be easy, but we are confident we can get the result we want.”

Centre-back Ryan Fryatt could return from injury for Sports tomorrow, but key man Dan Jarvis is unli k ely to play against the only team who can overtake Sports on the final day of the season.