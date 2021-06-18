Peterborough set for bumper day of cup final action this weekend

Three cup finals in the Peterborough & District Football League are to take place this weekend (June 19).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:22 am
Netherton celebrate their second goal in the JPL National Under 18 semi-final at the Grange. Photo: David Lowndes.

All three games will take place at Nene Valley Community Centre on Candy Street, with tickets still available for each match.

The schedule is as follows:

10am Peterborough & District Minor Cup Final

Deeping United FC vs Huntingdon Development

2pm- Peterborough & District Junior Cup Final

Ramset Town FC vs Netherton United Reserves

5pm- Peterborough & District Senior Cup Final

Uppingham Town FC vs Wittering Premiair FC

Tickets are priced at £4.50 for adults, £3 for concessions and no charge for under 13s. To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-district-football-league.

