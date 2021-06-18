Peterborough set for bumper day of cup final action this weekend
Three cup finals in the Peterborough & District Football League are to take place this weekend (June 19).
All three games will take place at Nene Valley Community Centre on Candy Street, with tickets still available for each match.
The schedule is as follows:
10am Peterborough & District Minor Cup Final
Deeping United FC vs Huntingdon Development
2pm- Peterborough & District Junior Cup Final
Ramset Town FC vs Netherton United Reserves
5pm- Peterborough & District Senior Cup Final
Uppingham Town FC vs Wittering Premiair FC
Tickets are priced at £4.50 for adults, £3 for concessions and no charge for under 13s. To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-district-football-league.