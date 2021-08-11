Peterborough Northern Star on cloud nine, FA Cup progress for Deeping Rangers

Connor Pilbeam (stripes) scored a hat-trick for Peterborough Northern Star against Biggleswade United.

Connor Pilbeam bagged a hat-trick while Harley Williams (2), Denis Tomkins, Jack Wilson, Rikki Goodale and Joe Kelly also netted. Star travel to Coventry Sphinx for a league games this Saturday (August 14).

Blackstones have had a tough summer of three managers and a lot of player departures so two 4-0 defeats to start the Division One season didn’t come as a great surprise. They went down 4-0 at St Andrews last night.

Local rivals Bourne Town started a little better. They drew 2-2 at Borowash Victoria last weekend before losing 4-2 at Holwell Sports last night. Emerging teenager Nathan Bills scored in both matches.