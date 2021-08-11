Peterborough Northern Star on cloud nine, FA Cup progress for Deeping Rangers
Peterborough Northern Star bounced back from heavy defeats in league and cup in style with a 9-2 thrashing of Biggleswade United in a United Counties Premier Division South match at the Branch Bros Stadium last night (August 10).
Connor Pilbeam bagged a hat-trick while Harley Williams (2), Denis Tomkins, Jack Wilson, Rikki Goodale and Joe Kelly also netted. Star travel to Coventry Sphinx for a league games this Saturday (August 14).
Blackstones have had a tough summer of three managers and a lot of player departures so two 4-0 defeats to start the Division One season didn’t come as a great surprise. They went down 4-0 at St Andrews last night.
Local rivals Bourne Town started a little better. They drew 2-2 at Borowash Victoria last weekend before losing 4-2 at Holwell Sports last night. Emerging teenager Nathan Bills scored in both matches.
Deeping Rangers progressed to the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 extra preliminary round replay win over Leicester Nirvana at the Haydon Whitham Stadium. Ben Cowles, Luke Hunnings and Dan Banister scored the goals for Deeping who travel to Scunthorpe-based Winterton Rangers in the preliminary round on August 21.