Peterborough North End chase a rapid hat-trick of derby wins as Whittlesey Athletic visit the Bee Arena

Action from a Peterborough North End (blue and yellow) game earlier this season.

The city side have charged up the table after home wins against Huntingdon (5-0) and Parson Drove (3-1) to give themselves an outside chance of reaching the end-of-season play-offs.

A win over Whittlesey, who are fifth, would move North End up to sixth place, albeit probably only for 24 hours.

On-loan Yaxley player Josh Hales bagged a hat-trick in last Saturday’s win over Drove and will look to do similar damage to a Whittlesey side who haven’t played since a 6-0 FA Vase defeat at home to Newport Pagnell on December 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough North End manager Tom Florence.

Not that Sports’ boss Tom Florence believes his side are now favourites to win.

“It could be a good time to play Whittlesey,” Florence said. “But knowing them they will be just as hard to play against and beat as they always are. I have a lot of respect and admiration for them and I’m not surprised they are having a great season.

“They have been together for a long time. They are always competitive and they won’t be giving us a minute’s peace for the 90 minutes. They are in the last play-off place and I can’t see them slipping out as they are so together as well as talented. We are a better and more confident side now than when we lost to them earlier in the season though.

“We are enjoying our football. We are fielding a settled side and we are playing well, especially at home where only the top two in the division have beaten us. We have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs. We would probably have to win nine of our 11 remaining games, but after Whittlesey we only have two teams currently above us in the league to play and one of them is Norwich CBS who are the team currently in the play-off places we could catch. I’m hoping for a bumper crowd tomorrow. We had almost 200 at the away game which was also played on a Friday night and we hope to get to 150 tomorrow.