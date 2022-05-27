Former Peterborough North End manager Ton Florence.

North End, who have voluntarily returned to the Peterborough League Premier Divison after one season in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn league, and United Counties Division One side Stones have seen last season’s managers resign.

Tom Florence has quit North End to become assistant manager to Steve Wilson at Bourne, who also play at United Counties Division One level.

And Lloyd Burton has stood down at Blackstones for personal reasons. Both clubs have started looking for a new boss.

Florence said: “There are a few reasons why I’ve left, but mainly it’s because I live In Bourne and I wanted another crack at non-league football.

"To be fair Peterborough North End have been very supportive and I thank them for that and for the opportunity of managing their club.”

Bourne are delighted with Florence’s decision. A club statement read: “Tom brings valuable experience to the coaching staff and management team which wil help us achieve our objectives for next season.”

Bourne finished 19th in a 23-team division last season, three places above Stones who have been quick to advertise their vacant managerial position.

A club statement issued on Friday read: ‘Blackstones FC have an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic, hard working manager to take control of our first team in UCL Division 1 (step 6). If this interests you please email our Chairman Gary Peace at [email protected] Closing date is June 5.’

Burton prompted some improvement in Stones after taking the managerial reins in November, but not enough to lift them out of the drop zone. However non-league restructuring means the Stamford-based club will again be in UCL Division One next season.

North End have a meeting planned for Saturday when the recruitment of a new manager will be towards the top of the agenda. New chairman Paul Burnage will be the man making the decision.