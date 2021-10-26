Peterborough League round-up: Stilton United’s strong start continues, but they have a tough game this weekend, Peterborough Rangers now on 98 goals in eight matches!
Leaders Stilton United prepared for a big Premier League Premier Division game at Moulton Harrox this Saturday (October 30) with a 3-1 win over Oakham.
Matthew Barber, Daniel Grainger and Kyial West scored the goals for Stilton who are six points clear at the top having played two more games than second-placed Uppingham.
Uppingham beat Harrox 2-1 last weekend, while third-placed Holbeach United Reserves came from behind to beat Crowland Reserves 4-2. Harrox have now dropped to fourth place.
Holbeach were 2-0 down at the break, but Kyle Compton bagged a second-half hat-trick for the second string.
Two goals from Finn Pritchard moved Stanground Sports up to second in Peterborough League Division Two with a 2-0 win at winless Oakham Reserves. Farcet United drop to third after losing for the first time this season, 4-0 at Orton Rangers.
Liam Bohonis and Matthew Church both struck hat-tricks as Peterborough League Division Three leaders Sawtry smashed Huntingdon Rovers 8-0. Rory Nicholson scored the other two goals. Rio Henson scored four as second-placed Park Farm Pumas won 6-2 at Leverington Reserves. Daryn Whiteman scored six times as Deeping United beat bottom club Dreams 10-1. Steve Jucikas also hit a hat-trick for Deeping.
Whittlesey Athletic A closed the gap on Peterborough League Division Four leaders Sutton Bridge by beating them 4-3. Dean Giglio scored twice with Drew McCulloch and Sam Wood also on target. Whittlesey’s Cameron Hibbins was sent off.
In Division Five title favourites Peterborough Rangers followed their 40-0 win from the week before with a modest 12-0 success over a Nene Park Feeder team that had been unbeaten.
Rangers have now all eight of their matches scoring 98 goals along the way!