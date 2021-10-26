Peterborough League round-up: Stilton United’s strong start continues, but they have a tough game this weekend, Peterborough Rangers now on 98 goals in eight matches!

Action from Nene Park Feeder (hoops) v Peterborough Rangers at Yaxley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Matthew Barber, Daniel Grainger and Kyial West scored the goals for Stilton who are six points clear at the top having played two more games than second-placed Uppingham.

Uppingham beat Harrox 2-1 last weekend, while third-placed Holbeach United Reserves came from behind to beat Crowland Reserves 4-2. Harrox have now dropped to fourth place.

Holbeach were 2-0 down at the break, but Kyle Compton bagged a second-half hat-trick for the second string.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Peterborough Rangers 12, Nene Park Feeder 0. Photo: David Lowndes.

Two goals from Finn Pritchard moved Stanground Sports up to second in Peterborough League Division Two with a 2-0 win at winless Oakham Reserves. Farcet United drop to third after losing for the first time this season, 4-0 at Orton Rangers.

Liam Bohonis and Matthew Church both struck hat-tricks as Peterborough League Division Three leaders Sawtry smashed Huntingdon Rovers 8-0. Rory Nicholson scored the other two goals. Rio Henson scored four as second-placed Park Farm Pumas won 6-2 at Leverington Reserves. Daryn Whiteman scored six times as Deeping United beat bottom club Dreams 10-1. Steve Jucikas also hit a hat-trick for Deeping.

Whittlesey Athletic A closed the gap on Peterborough League Division Four leaders Sutton Bridge by beating them 4-3. Dean Giglio scored twice with Drew McCulloch and Sam Wood also on target. Whittlesey’s Cameron Hibbins was sent off.

In Division Five title favourites Peterborough Rangers followed their 40-0 win from the week before with a modest 12-0 success over a Nene Park Feeder team that had been unbeaten.

Action from Division Five of the Petreborough League as Nene Park Feeder took on Peterborough Rangers. Photo: David Lowndes.