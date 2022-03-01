Peterborough League Cup and lower division update as Sawtry and Thorpe Wood Rangers stay perfect

Chris Down (right) of Thorpe Wood Rangers battles for possession against Netherton A. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ben Jones scored the only goal for Whittlesey in their weekend win at Tydd (February 26). Premier Division Oakham also won 1-0 at Division One side Ramsey Town.

Stamford Bels punctured the perfect record of Netherton United in Group B. Bels, who have now won bothe of their matches, won the top-flight clash 3-1 with goals from Josh Dowell, Nathan Law and Lewis Morley. Netherton’s ex-Bels’ star Kieran Duffy-Weekes was sent off.

Uppingham and Witter Premiair are clear in Group C of the Peterborough League Cup. Both have won all three of their fixtures. Uppingham beat Wisbech Reserves 5-0 last weekend while Wittering won 4-1 at Cardea with Jamie McFee scoring twice.

Michael Uff (9) scored for Thorpe Wood Rangers at Netherton A. Also pictured are Netherton goalkeeper Ricky Benson and teammate Craig Spink. Photo: David Lowndes.

Division One leaders Warboys head Group D in the Peterborough League Cup above four Premier Division sides. Warboys won 4-2 at Leverington on Saturday to record a third win on the spin. Josh Ford scored twice for second-placed Moulton Harrox at Holbeach.

It’s as you were at the top of Peterborough League Division Two as leaders Netherton Reserves eased to a 5-0 win over Long Sutton Reserves and second-placed Peterborough City won 1-0 at lowly Hampton. Jae Mead (2), Lewis Archer, Derek Dadzie and Fransua Bathia scored for Netherton. Gavin Elliott’s goal won the day for City.

Sawtry stayed perfect in Division Three with a 5-0 win over King’s Cliffe at Greenfields.

Liam Bohonis hit a hat-trick for the table toppers who have now won all 15 of their league games to open up a seven-point lead over second-placed Deeping United.