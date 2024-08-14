Perfect start for super Stamford AFC, but Spalding United and Bourne Town brought down to earth with bumps, FA Cup action this weekend

Sam Bennett in action for Spalding against Bedford. Photo Chris Lowndes.

​Stamford AFC have made the perfect start to the Southern League Premier Division Central season.

​The Daniels followed a tough 1-0 win at newly-promoted Harborough Town on Saturday with a 2-0 home success over Hitchin Town on Tuesday.

Rob Morgan gave Stamford a half-time lead at the Zeeco Stadium from the penalty spot after a handball offence before Chitiza struck in the second-half to lift his side to second in the early-season table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spalding United had opened their first season at Southern Premier Division Central level with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Bedford Town at the weekend in front of 462 supporters.

James Clifton (blue) in action for Spalding against Bedford. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Sam Bennett scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute after good work from former Posh youngster Tyler Winters.

But ‘The Tulips’ were undone under the lights at Kettering on Tuesday and crashed to a 4-0 defeat. The Poppies scored twice in each half.

Spalding travel to Sporting Bromsgrove on Saturday when Stamford host Stourbridge (3pm kick offs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford and Stourbridge are two of four teams on six points after two games. Leaders Stratford Town and Bishop’s Stortford are the others.

Bromsgrove Sporting are level on points with Spalding.

Bourne Town’s bid for a hat-trick of United Counties Premier Division North wins in a row was ruined by a strong Lincoln United side.

​The visitors to the Abbey Lawn ran out out 3-0 winners to leave ‘The Wakes’ in ninth place.

The misery continued for Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town who remain in the bottom two after Tuesday night defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deeping have lost their first three matches, the latest a 4-0 defeat at Harrowby United. Wisbech have no points from four games after a 5-0 home drubbing at the hands of Skegness.

March Town stayed fifth in Premier Division South after a 0-0 Tuesday draw at Histon.

But Yaxley are bottom after four straight defeats. Harvey Henderson scored in a 3-1 Tuesday loss at Aylestone Park.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s FA Cup Preliminary Round action for Deeping Rangers and Yaxley on Saturday (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both are at home, but both will be underdogs. Deeping tackle the slick Loughborough Students side, while Yaxley host Grantham Town.

Saturday UCL Fixtures

Premier Division North: Skegness Town v Bourne Town; Wisbech Town v Harrowby United.

Premier Division South: Leicester Nirvana v March Town.