Perfect 10 for ICA, Crowland top after long winning streak, Deeping Rangers U15s storm clear

Action from a 10-0 win for ICA Sports (blue) at FC Peterborough Development in Division Four of the Peterborough League. Photo Jonathan Paice.

​The battle of the big guns at the top of Peterborough League Division Four turned into a massacre.

​Unbeaten ICA Sports went head-to-head with an FC Peterborough Development team who had won eight of their 10 league games at Fulbridge Road and dished out a 10-0 beating.

Jamie Cogings and Cameron Guest both scored four goals in the rout with Ashley Godwin and Scott Kinlan also on target.

ICA are still chasing fellow unbeaten side Thorpe Wood Rangers at the top. A strong second-half showing enabled the leaders to beat Glinton & Northborough Reserves 6-1. Thomas Klinkovics scored twice.

NXT Gen were also big winners at this level as Arslan Ali hit a hat-trick in a 9-3 success at Ketton Sports Black.

And Peterborough Lions moved off the bottom of the table by picking up just their fourth point of the season from a 2-2 draw with Peterborough Rangers Reserves. Kundai Chizah was on the scoresheet for Lions.

PREMIER DIVISION

Crowland Town have surged to the top of the table after winning eight top-flight games in a row, the latest a comfortable 4-0 success at Ramsey Town. Harry Tidswell hit a hat-trick with Archie Rickards completing the scoring.

Crowland lead on goal difference from Stanground Cardea Sports whose big game at Uppingham was postponed. FC Peterborough Reserves lost ground after suffering just a second defeat of the season, 5-0 at home to reigning champions Moulton Harrox.

Wittering Premiair have resigned from the top flight after struggling to raise teams in recent weeks and their results have been expunged.

ROUND-UP

Josh Pike of Hampton United is the top scorer in Division One. He took his tally to 17 for the season with a goal in a 3-0 win over Eunice. Zack Fisher scored the other two goals for the team in fourth.

Netherton United Reserves have opened up a seven-point lead at at the top of Division Two after beating second-placed Bourne Town Reserves 3-0 at the Grange. Neilas Srebalius, Jack Bedwell and Callum Carr scored the goals.

Stamford AFC Reserves moved into second place in Division Three with a 7-2 romp at Leverington A. Tanaka Govha and Joey Buckingham both scored twice.

Top two South Lincs Swifts and Wittering played each other in a Junior Cup quarter-final which was won 4-1 by the former. Corey Compton scored twice.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Deeping Rangers Clarets are running away with Under 15 Division One.

Their domination was confirmed by a 10-1 win at second-placed ICA Sports last weekend.

ICA actually took the lead and the final scoreline was distorted by a couple of injuries to home players, including the goalkeeper.

Zac Glendenning (4), Will Strickley, Finn Dalton, Fynn Parkhill, Charlie Cox, Sania Prochorovas and Dario de Costa Mendes scored for the ruthless leaders who are 12 points clear at the top.