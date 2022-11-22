Penalty shootout nightmare for Peterborough United side as they are dumped out of county cup by Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports celebrate their county cup success over the Posh Development squad. Photo: Tim Symonds.

The newly formed female outfit beat Peterborough United’s Development squad on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Posh team play in East Midlands Division One North which is two levels higher than Sports from Cambs Division One.

Sports took the lead in the 25th minute when former Posh player Katie Steward slotted home following a fine through ball from Chanade Pye.

Katie Steward scores for Peterborough Sports against Posh. Photo: Tim Symonds.

But Posh were level before the break when home goalkeeper Frankie Taylor spilled a cross allowing Kacey Sharman to score from close range.

Posh were the dominant side in the second half without managing a breakthough meaning a penalty shootout took place in the gathering gloom.

And Posh suffered a nightmate from the spot as they failed to score from four penalties. Taylor redeemed herself by saving two of them, one of them quite brilliantly, as Sports won the shootout 2-0.

Sporst wil now visit Moulton FC in the quarter-finals in January.

Peterborough Sports goalkeeper Frankie Taylor saves a Posh penalty. Photo: Tim Symonds.

It wasn’t so good for Sports Under 18s who lost a Cambs age group match for the first time at league leaders Cambridge City.

The home side romped to a 5-1 success with Libby Willis claiming the Sports consolation goal.

Glinton & Northborough won for the first time this season at this level as Raissa Taborda netted twice in a 5-0 success at Leverington.

Girls United are top of the Under 16 and Under 12 tables.