Patched-up Peterborough Sports claim a memorable win and a five-star showing from Peterborough North End

Josh McCammon opened the scoring for Peterborough Sports at Tamworth. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side were without eight senior players for various reasons and fielder centre-forward Michael Gash at centre-back. They finished the game with more players out of position and with substitute goalkeeper Lewis Elsom on the wing!

Josh McCammon fired Sports in front on 54 minutes with a fine individual goal before full-back Luke Warner-Eley added the second goal 12 minutes from time.

Delighted Sports boss Jimmy Dean said: “We finished the game with a winger at right-back, a centre forward at centre-back, a left back on the left wing and a goalkeeper on the right wing! Absolutely crazy that we managed to get a result, fair play to my boys as they had to dig really deep for that.”

The win moved third-placed Sports, who gave a debut to loan signing from Posh Kobe Chong, to within one point of second-placed Coalville and they have a game in hand. They are now 12 points clear of the teams outside the play-off places ahead of a trip to Barwell on Saturday (January 15).

Elsewhere Peterborough North End shrugged off fears of rustiness by romping to a 5-0 win over Huntingdon Town in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League at the Bee Arena.

North End hadn’t played for a month, but eased to victory in front of a crowd of 72 with goals from Joe Graham, Nathan Smith, Josh Hales, Dan Fountain and Harry Grigas.