Park Farm Puma cubs show off their brand new sponsored football kit
The team is already proudly wearing their striking new black-and-red kits featuring the Ashlynn Grange logo.
This partnership reflects Ashlynn Grange’s dedication to nurturing strong community connections, a commitment at the heart of parent company Athena Care Homes.
Athena Care Homes Regional Director Emma Aust said: “At Ashlynn Grange we are proud of the links the home has with the Peterborough community and delighted to sponsor the kit for the Park Farm Pumas team this season.
"This sponsorship underscores Athena’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, community engagement, and the development of young athletes.”
The team has already visited the care home, helping to light up the Christmas trees —a gesture that brought immense joy to residents.
The Park Farm Pumas are a vibrant club, drawing players of all ages from the local community.
Like many grassroots clubs, they rely heavily on sponsorships to keep their operations running smoothly.
Tom Barton, coach of the Park Farm Pumas Under 8 Red team added: “We are delighted to be working with Ashlynn Grange Care Home.
"Athena’s support with the kit sponsorship has enabled the team to get a great-looking new strip for the season.”