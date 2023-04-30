Sam Evison cracked a quick 40 for Bourne against Scunthorpe.

​The Norwegian international was the competition’s leading wicket-taker last season and he’s picked up eight wickets in his first two outings this term.

Niazi bagged 5-25 from 10 hostile overs as Grimsby were rushed out for just 118 at Outgang Road on Saturday with skipper James Hook (2-6 from 7 overs) and Josh Smith (2-34) offering decent support.

But it wasn’t an easy day for batting and Deeping were grateful for a patient unbeaten knock of 64 from Smith as early problems were overcome to record a four-wicket win.

Deeping are now one of four teams one point behind early season leaders Sleaford – easy nine-wicket winners over Spalding yesterday – as are hat-trick seeking champions Bourne.

Bourne claimed a second successive win by demolishing Scunthorpe by 179 runs at the Abbey Lawn.

A steady batting effort led by Adam Binns (41 from 39 balls), Sam Evison (40 from 37 balls), Pete Morgan (38) and Jonathan Cheer (37) pushed Bourne up to 233-8 in 50 overs and that proved more than enough as Scunthorpe were skittled for just 54 in 22 overs and two balls.

Colin Cheer finished with excellent figures of 4-29 and there was an outstanding effort from young off spinner Freddie Arlott who returned 3-8 from four overs and two balls.

Castor made a triumphant start to the Cambs Division Two season with a six-wicket success at local rivals Stamford Town.

​Ryan Evans (3-12), Connor Parnell (3-25) and former skipper Reece Smith (2-1) did best as the hosts were hustled out for 115 despite a one-man rearguard of 65 from opener Alex Birch.

And Saturday was a great day for Wisbech Town who won the first East Anglian Premier Division match in the club’s history, by two wickets over Essex club Frinton-on-Sea at Harecroft Road.

