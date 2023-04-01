Dan Jarvis scored a great goal for Peterborough Sports at Telford. Photo: James Richardson.

A 1-0 win at rock-bottom AFC Telford on Saturday ensured all lingering thoughts of a possible relegation have been replaced by the dream of promotion.

It remain highly unlikely of course, even if the city side do sneak into the post-season fun, but a win at home to seventh-placed Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday (April 4) could close the gap to the play off places to a single point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A superb strike just past the midway point of the first-half from Dan Jarvis won the day in Shropshire. The midfielder smacked a 25 yarder into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Telford had started the game reasonably well and forced Sports into some strong defsnive worl from crosses, but once in front the visitors were fairly comfortable.

And if any team looked likely to score again it was Sports.

Player-manager Michael Gash met a deep cross and sent a header goalwards which team-mate Connor Johnson appeard to divert away from goal on 53 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Josh McCammon missed two great chances in two minutes around the 70-minute mark.

He first raced clear, but blazed wide and then prodded a shot against a following a Gash knockdown.

Substitute Maniche Sani sent a dipping shot over the crossbar late on before Sports sat back on their win and saw the game out comfortably to make it seven matches unbeaten.

McCammon was promoted from the substitutes’ bench in the minutes leading up to kick off after Jordan Nicholson pulled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports: Crook, Bazeley, Fox, R. Jones, Johnson, Lawlor, Alban-Jones, Jarvis (sub Sani, 75 mins), Gyamfi (sub Crawford 67 mins), Gash. McCammon. Unused subs: M. Jones, Fryatt, Williams-Lowe.