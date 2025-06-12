One ex-Peterborough United player joins Peterborough Sports as two others leave Spalding United

Aaron Powell (right) in his Posh days.

Peterborough Sports have signed former Peterborough United left-back Aaron Powell.

The Academy graduate didn’t make a senior appearance for Posh, but he impressed during loan spells at Welling, King’s Lynn and, last season, at Kettering Town.

It’s the second signing of the summer for Sports who have also picked up midfielder Sam McLintock, another player who spent last season at Kettering.

Sports have now added three away games to their pre-season schedule. Full schedule Tuesday, July 8 v Deeping Rangers (away); Saturday, July 12 v Doncaster (home); Tuesday, July 15 v Posh (home); Saturday, July 19 v St Ives (away); Saturday, July 26 v Boston United (home).

Callum Chettle (right) in his Posh days. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sports will also play at Wellingborough Town on Saturday, August 2 in the first round of the Northants Senior Hillier Cup. The city side’s National league North season will start on Saturday, August 9.

STAMFORD AFC ‘The Daniels’ have kept hold of two star men for the 2025-26 Southern Premier Division Central season. Goalkeeper Tom Jackson and defender Jordan Cooke have pledged their immediate futures to Stamford after impressive campaigns last season.

Jackson kept 15 clean sheets in his first season with the club. He said: “It has felt like home from the moment I arrived so there was no doubt in where I wanted to be next season."

Cooke is in his third spell with a club that just missed out on the play-offs last season.

SPALDING UNITED

Former Posh players Sam Cartwright and Callum Chettle are two of several players to leave ‘The Tulips’ as they plot a promotion-winning campaign from Southern Premier Division Central in 2025-26.

Glenn Walker, Kieron Brown, stalwart centre-back Nathan Stainfield, Joseph Nyahwema, Kieran Freeman and Jonathan Ngandu have also departed for various reasons.

Centre-back Cartwright made two EFL Trophy appearances for Posh, while midfielder Callum Chettle made 22 appearances in all competitions including seven starts.