North End start their journey into the unknown in Norwich with orders not to get relegated! Opening dates for Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers and March Town, but Peterborough Sports v Stamford AFC is OFF

Peterborough North End Sports manager Tom Florence.

North End - the club have dropped the Sports bit from the end of their name - were promoted into Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League from the Peterborough Premier Division at the end of last season.

And an opening day trip to CBS Norwich on Saturday rams home how different this season will be. Longer trips to face better opposition will be the order of the day, although a 16-team league means dreaded midweek long hauls are currently off the agenda.

“We are genuinely excited by it all,” North End manager Tom Florence said. “We are unconcerned by the travelling and we can’t wait to play better teams with better facilities with referees and assistant referees all provided.

“It’s obviously a league we know very little about. We know Parson’s Drove well and Huntingdon and Wisbech St Mary a little, but there will be no pressure on us.

“It’s difficult to know how well we will do, but when we get to November/December we should have a better idea.

“All the chairman has said to me is ‘don’t get relegated!’

“We have tried to test ourselves by playing better opposition in pre-season friendlies, but we’ve won them all - they beat Yaxley Reserves 2-1 to make it five wins from five on Tuesday - and we have certainly been playing some good football.”

The North End squad is full of familiar faces. many of the players were with Florence at Thorney several seasons ago.

Fleet-footed wide player Bogdan Masnita, who played for Netherton United and Blackstones last season, is one significant arrival to a team who will play their home matches at the Bee Arena, the home of the leading local non-league side Peterborough Sports FC.

North End host Needham Market Reserves in their opening home league match on August 7 (3pm kick off).

Peterborough Sports scheduled friendly against neighbours Stamford AFC at the Bee Arena has been called off by the Daniels,

** Peterborough Northern Star open their United Counties League Premier Division South season at Eynesbury Rovers on Tuesday (August 3) when Deeping Rangers also start their Premier Division North campaign at Boston Town.

March Town, who were promoted from Eastern Counties Division One last season, start their Premier Division campaign at home to Hadleigh United on Saturday (3pm).

The Hares then host Lakenheath next Tuesday (August 3, 7.45pm).

Fixtures: Saturday, July 31: Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League: Premier Division - March Town v Hadleigh. Division One North - CBS Norwich v Peterborough North End.

Tuesday August 3: Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League: Premier Division - March Town v Lakenheath.

United Counties League: Premier Division North - Boston Town v Deeping Rangers.

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star